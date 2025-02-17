Laura Govan, mother of the USC commit Alijah Arenas, is always active on social media, sharing her kids' achievements and highlights. This time, the ex-wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared some pictures from the Big Ten match between the No. 6 USC Trojans and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.

The Instagram carousel featured images with the Arenas family, BET Award winner Kevin Hart, nine-time WNBA All-Star Tina Thompson and fashion designer Tracy Mills. Check out some images below:

IN PICS: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares USC vs. UCLA game day moments with Kevin Hart and her children (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Check out the full carousel below:

"Long Story Short … We Got Next #USC #FamilyPics," Govan captioned the post.

The match saw the sophomore guard JuJu Watkins record a double-double as she scored 38 points on 46.1% shooting, including 66.6% from the 3-point line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists, stole the ball once and had eight blocks in the 39 minutes.

The win improved the Trojans' record to 22-2 overall, while they have a 12-1 conference record. Kiki Iriafen also pitched in with 13 points while shooting 28.5% and converting all her five free-throws. She also recorded nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

For the Bruins, this marked their first loss of the season, bumping their record to 23-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

Laura Govan shares her reaction to Alijah Arenas' senior night

Arenas, who is set to play for the Wildcats next season, played his final game for Chatsworth High School as he led them to a 62-44 victory against Granada Hills Charter. His mother took to Instagram to share how proud she was:

Laura Govan shares her reaction to Alijah Arenas' senior night (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"So proud of you papa," she wrote in the caption of the story.

"Proud mama ❤️," she added.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington next season on Eric Musselman's side.

