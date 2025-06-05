IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony turns heads with black leather outfit during 'BMF' premier

Reality TV personality and actress La La Anthony is recognized for her fashion sense. The former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony was present at the screening of her TV drama series "BMF" (Black Family Mafia) Season 4 and shared some pictures from the event on Wednesday.

She styled a black leather outfit and tagged fashion stylist Posh McKoy, digital creator Jackie Fraioli, and photographer Tomás Herold, among others, in her carousel.

"BMF screening last night was so fun! The first episode is CRAAZZZYYY!!! Thanks to Chris and Vibes & Views for putting together such a fun night! BMF PREMIERES THIS FRIDAY!!!!!" Anthony captioned the post.

The 45-year-old has been a part of the show since the first season and played Markeisha Taylor as a recurring character. However, she became part of the main cast as Terry's love interest from the second season.

In the first season, she played the wife of drug supplier Boom, played by Peyton Alex Smith. The later seasons saw her meeting the Flenory brothers at Pat's (played by Wood Harris) party.

This is how the official synopsis of the new season was described by Starz:

"BMF Season 4 continues the journey inspired by true street legends of two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who built one of the most influential syndicates in the country, Black Mafia Family. They're fighting to keep their empire and their blood."

La La Anthony ready to bring her celebrity friends to her son's games

La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, who ranks 33rd nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York (according to On3's Industry Rankings), chose to sign with his father's alma mater, Syracuse.

In an interview with Syracuse.com, the 45-year-old displayed her excitement as her son begins his college career and stated that she would bring her celebrity friends to his games.

"It’s great, we’re just trying to build up the energy and excitement," La La Anthony said. "Trust me, we’ll all be there. We will all be there watching him play. We will all be there supporting for sure."

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by four-star small forward Aaron Womack from Dominican High School, power forward Sadiq White from IMG Academy and three-star point guard from NBA Global Academy Luke Fennell next season at Syracuse.

