IN PICS: Lauren Betts' sister, Sienna, Lara Somfai and more share their best high school memories

Top recruits from the Class of 2025, including Sienna Betts, Lara Somfai, Cayden Boozer and more, shared their best high school memories in an Instagram post shared by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT on Saturday.

The carousel of images showed screenshots from the athletes' messages after they were asked about their favourite high school memories. Check out some replies below.

"I would say meeting my best friend and winning a gold medal!" replied Sienna Betts.

Sienna Betts shares her best high school memory (Image via @sportscenternext)

"My favourite high school memory was definitely when I got to experience going on my college visits with my family! It was truly such a special moment that I dreamed about since I started playing and to be able to be in that position and share it with my parents was something I'll never forget!" an excerpt from Somfai's reply read.

Lara Somfai shares her best high school memory (Image via @sportscenternext)

Cayden Boozer also gave his reply, "My favorite high school moment was winning our first state championship."

Cayden Boozer shares her best high school memory (Image via @sportscenternext)

"On the court I would say winning my first state championship my sophomore year! Definitely was one of my favorite years winning the first Open Division State Championship in school history. Off the court is probably Freshman year retreat or Prom. Made a lot of cool memories and ones that I won't forget," said Nikolas Khamenia.

Nikolas Khamenia shares her best high school memory (Image via @sportscenternext)

Check out the complete post.

"We asked some players of the Class of 2025 their favorite high school memory as they make their transition to college ❤️ (SWIPE)," the caption read.

Other top recruits, including the Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez, Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump and Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., also shared their favorite moments.

Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and more lead the 2025 SLAM High School Girls All-American team

Famous basketball media house SLAM High School released its lineup for the 2025 SLAM High School Girls All-American team on their official Instagram page on Saturday.

"Officially introducing the 2025 SLAM High School Girls All-American team. Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, Agot Makeer, Aaliyah Crump and Grace Knox made their mark this year! LINK IN BIO to read all about our SLAM High School All-American class," the post captioned.

Along with the top three recruits in the Class of 2025, Grace Knox and Agot Makeer were also included on the team.

