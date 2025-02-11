Aaliyah Crump, a Texas Longhorns signee and the Class of 2025's No. 5 recruit, was seen in a Georgia Bulldogs jersey with her boyfriend, Bulldogs forward Asa Newell. The couple posted the pictures on Monday as a collaborative Instagram post.

Check out the pictures below:

IN PICS: Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump dons the Georgia Bulldogs jersey over the weekend in a loving gesture for BF Asa Newell (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

IN PICS: Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump dons the Georgia Bulldogs jersey over the weekend in a loving gesture for BF Asa Newell (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

IN PICS: Longhorns signee Crump dons the Georgia Bulldogs jersey over the weekend in a loving gesture for BF Asa Newell (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

Here's the Instagram post:

"bulldog for the weekend #14❤️," Crump wrote in the caption.

Asa Newell and other players took to the comments section to post their heartfelt reactions to Crump's post:

Asa Newell and other players comment on Crump's post (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

"I love you baby❤️😍😍," Newell's first comment read.

"awww," Jerzy Robinson, No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, commented.

"Awww," Class of 2026 prospect Addison Bjorn commented.

"awww aaliyahh yess," Stanford signee Hailee Swain commented.

Crump and Newell have been seen commenting on each other's achievements on social media. On Friday, Newell was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year midseason watchlist. Georgia Basketball shared the feat on Instagram, which was later re-shared by Crump on her Instagram:

"so prouddd ❤️," Crump captioned the story.

Crump re-shares boyfriend Asa Newell's achievement (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

What does Texas head coach Vic Schaefer say about Aaliyah Crump?

Aaliyah Crump has been recognized for her performances at Minnetonka High School. She garnered interest from six programs, including Texas, Ohio State, Baylor, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

After taking unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State and Baylor, Crump signed for Texas on Jul. 8. Coach Schaefer talked about Crump's talent:

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas.

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Crump is the only player the Longhorns have signed from the 2025 class.

