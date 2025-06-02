IN PICS: LSU commit Zakiyah Johnson gushes over graduation day snaps

ZaKiyah Johnson, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will head to the LSU Tigers next season. She reshared some pictures from her graduation party on her Instagram account on Sunday.

Check them out below:

"I lovvvve youu," she captioned her first story as she took a mirror selfie.

She also reshared a picture by photographer G-Lens Creative Media.

"My girls!," Johnson captioned the story.

Her third story was from an Instagram user, "Hannah Acton," who had a wholesome message for Johnson.

"So proud of you Z Go be great," Acton captioned the story with two purple hearts.

"Thank you i love you and ms mean face," Johnson reshared with two red heart emojis.

Johnson, who graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, Kentucky, was also given the 'Most Likely to Break Dress Code' superlative, in an Instagram post shared by the school.

"The moment you've all been waiting for...Senior Superlatives! 👏," the post was captioned.

"Rules are meant to be broken," Johnson's quote read.

She also commented on the post.

Zakiya Johnson earns 'Most Likely to Break Dress Code' title in Sacred Hearts' senior superlatives

"I think my heels were too high for the graduation limit 🫢," she wrote.

ZaKiyah Johnson, who ranks fourth in the shooting guard position and first in Kentucky, received offers from Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Tennessee Volunteers and Arizona Wildcats, among others.

However, she chose to sign for LSU on Nov. 3 and talked about her decision with the Courier Journal.

“I’ve always kind of been an on-the-go type of person," Johnson said. "I like to move around a lot, whether it’s with family or my friends. LSU felt a lot like home, but I know it’s far so I can be on my own. I’ll be comfortable, but I’ll also have that challenge of taking the responsibility of being on my own and having to do a lot for myself.”

ZaKiyah Johnson caps off a stellar high school basketball career

ZaKiyah Johnson started her freshman season at the Vikings. Last year, she averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game, leading her school to a 35-3 record.

The Vikings also finished with a 3-0 record in the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball League and won the state title. Johnson was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, Kentucky Miss Basketball and played in the McDonald's All-American Game.

ZaKiyah Johnson will be joined by Grace Knox, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage next season.

