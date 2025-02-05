Kate Harpring, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 has turned heads with her stellar displays for Marish School in Atlanta, Georgia. According to On3, the junior point guard has visited Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa.

The 5-foot-10 guard shared some pictures of her official visit to the Hawkeyes on Instagram on Tuesday. The carousel featured pictures with head coach Jan Jensen, star guard Caitlin Clark, assistant coach Raina Harmon and more. Check out some pictures below:

IN PICS: No. 1 2026 class prospect Kate Harpring strikes a pose with WNBA star Caitlin Clark during Iowa Hawkeyes visit

Harpring also posed with head coach Jan Jensen:

Here's the post shared by Harpring:

"Go Hawkeyes??? 💛🖤 #uncommitted #officialvisit," she captioned the IG post.

Kate, the daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie team member Matt Harpring, achieved a major milestone in her high school career on Jan. 7 during an 85-33 blowout win against the Lithonia Bull Dogs. The junior scored 32 points in the match to reach 2,000 high school career points.

Furthermore, she scored 1,000 career points in less than two full seasons for her high school. Last year, Harpring averaged 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 steals per contest while shooting 58%

Head coach Kimberly Hixon commended Harpring on her 45-point game in the semifinals of the Georgia 6A postseason tournament on Mar. 4, 2024:

"We knew she had it in her. She's put us on her back before and she's done a really good job with it. We just didn't realize there was going to be a stage that big. To take over just shows you her maturity, obviously, athleticism, preparation," Hixon said.

Which college has the highest chance of recruiting Kate Harpring?

The Class of 2026 guard already has 10 offers from top programs across the nation. However, according to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Georgia Tech and Georgia lead the race to sign Harpring.

Georgia Tech has a 47.3% chance of signing the guard while Georgia sits with 41.4% odds. Alabama has a 3.2% chance while Iowa, Maryland and South Carolina have 2.7% probability of signing Harpring. Which program will Harpring ultimately choose?

