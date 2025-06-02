IN PICS: Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump

A former Minnetonka High School player, Aaliyah Crump, shared a carousel of images featuring her mother, Ashley Wolf, on Sunday on her Instagram account. Crump was seen posing wearing a white top and a denim skirt with a Louis Vuitton bag on the riverside.

Crump waved goodbye to Minnesota as she heads to play for the Texas Longhorns next season. Check out some pictures below.

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)

Aaliyah Crump with her mother (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)

Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_

Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_

Check out her original post below.

"see ya mn😇," she captioned.

Her boyfriend and former Georgia Bulldogs forward also commented on the post.

"😍😍😍she don’t need a PIN number, she got a face card," commented Newell.

Aaliyah Crump's BF Asa Newell shares a wholesome comment on her recent post (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)

Crump, who is ranked No. 5 nationally and first in the shooting guard position and in Minnesota, received interest from plenty of top programs across the nation. These include the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers.

She also took three unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State and Baylor, before she signed for the Longhorns in November last year.

Head coach Vic Schaefer praised Crump in a news release and claimed that they identified the 6-foot-1 shooting guard "several years ago."

“I’m excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas. She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come.”

How good was Aaliyah Crump in high school?

In her junior season at Minnetonka, Crump posted averages of 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game to lead her team to the 2024 4A State Championship.

She continued her dominating displays in her senior year after transferring to Montverde Academy, leading them to a 24-1 record while scoring 11.0 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Furthermore, she was also included in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game, was named the MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year in 2024 and was included in the Naismith Trophy Watch List,

Crump is the only player signed by Texas from the 2025 class.

