  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • IN PICS: Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump

IN PICS: Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jun 02, 2025 10:36 GMT
2025 Nike Hoop Summit - Source: Getty
2025 Nike Hoop Summit - Source: Getty

A former Minnetonka High School player, Aaliyah Crump, shared a carousel of images featuring her mother, Ashley Wolf, on Sunday on her Instagram account. Crump was seen posing wearing a white top and a denim skirt with a Louis Vuitton bag on the riverside.

Ad

Crump waved goodbye to Minnesota as she heads to play for the Texas Longhorns next season. Check out some pictures below.

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)
Texas signee Aaliyah Crump bids farewell to Minnesota with latest photo dump (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)
Aaliyah Crump with her mother (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)
Aaliyah Crump with her mother (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)
Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_
Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_
Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_
Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_

Check out her original post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"see ya mn😇," she captioned.
Ad

Her boyfriend and former Georgia Bulldogs forward also commented on the post.

"😍😍😍she don’t need a PIN number, she got a face card," commented Newell.
Aaliyah Crump&#039;s BF Asa Newell shares a wholesome comment on her recent post (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)
Aaliyah Crump's BF Asa Newell shares a wholesome comment on her recent post (Image via Instagram @aaliyahcrump_)

Crump, who is ranked No. 5 nationally and first in the shooting guard position and in Minnesota, received interest from plenty of top programs across the nation. These include the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Ad

She also took three unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State and Baylor, before she signed for the Longhorns in November last year.

Head coach Vic Schaefer praised Crump in a news release and claimed that they identified the 6-foot-1 shooting guard "several years ago."

“I’m excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas. She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come.”
Ad

How good was Aaliyah Crump in high school?

In her junior season at Minnetonka, Crump posted averages of 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game to lead her team to the 2024 4A State Championship.

She continued her dominating displays in her senior year after transferring to Montverde Academy, leading them to a 24-1 record while scoring 11.0 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Furthermore, she was also included in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game, was named the MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year in 2024 and was included in the Naismith Trophy Watch List,

Crump is the only player signed by Texas from the 2025 class.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More
Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications