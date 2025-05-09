IN PICS: Top 20 prospect Sebastian Wilkins wraps up official visit to Duke

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified May 09, 2025 11:04 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Brewster Academy vs Oak Hill Academy - Source: Getty
Four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins, a high school junior from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, concluded his two-day official visit to Duke on Tuesday. He posted pictures from his visit on Instagram on Wednesday, posing inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium locker room.

Wilkins has been featuring for Mass Rivals in this spring's 3SSB clashes. Meanwhile, offers keep piling on his table, including one from Virginia last weekend.

Wilkins first received an offer from the Blue Devils in April. The junior forward from Brewster is one of the top-ranked talents of the 2026 class. He's placed at No. 29 overall in the class per the On3 Industry Ranking, while he's the No. 4 power forward and the top-ranked prospect in New Hampshire.

Wilkins has a pile of offers from the nation's top basketball programs, including Boston College, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Rutgers. He's the first prospect of the 2026 class to receive an offer from Jon Scheyer's Duke since last summer, when the program extended offers to three prospects from the class.

Those three prospects, Jordan Smith Jr., Brandon McCoy Jr., and Miikka Muurinen, are yet to make their college commitment decisions. While Wilkins has not given any clear indication he might commit to Duke, he could be the program’s first commit from the 2026 class.

Sebastian Wilkins’ potential reclassification and what it could mean for Duke

There is another catch in Sebastian Wilkins’ recruitment. It has been speculated that the elite forward might be considering reclassifying from 2026 to 2025 and enrolling in college this year. This would make him available for Duke's roster ahead of next season.

This would be a welcome development for Jon Scheyer and his staff. They already have Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Nikola Khamenia as signees for the class, and secured Cedric Coward and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu out of the transfer portal. Notwithstanding, they wouldn't mind another important addition to that class.

Adding Sebastian Wilkins to Duke's 2025 class is important after Shelton Henderson flipped his commitment to Miami in April. Henderson's decision followed the Hurricanes' hiring of former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas as their new head coach.

Edited by John Maxwell
