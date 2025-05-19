IN PICS: Wildcat Select's Taylen Kinney shares energetic shots from his domination against opponents

Four-star point guard Taylen Kinney just concluded his junior year playing at the Overtime Elite League, where he averaged 20.1 points, four rebounds, five assists and 2.3 steals per game. He also took his high-level performance to AAU basketball, where he played for the Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB sessions.

On Sunday, Kinney shared a post highlighting different moments of him in action with the Wildcat Select on his Instagram page.

The post was a carousel of 11 pictures that gave fans a well-rounded look at Kinney's time with Wildcat Select. Some shots captured him in full action, throwing down dunks, attacking the rim, or pulling up for a jumper, while others showed a different side of the game. Some of the pictures also had him on the bench downing a bottle of water, giving an interview or engaging in other off-court moments.

Kinney played for the Wildcat Select in the recently concluded 3SSB Boys Spring Session 2, which ran from Friday through Sunday. The team delivered an 80–68 win over the Atlanta Celtics to open the weekend on a high note. They, however, came up just short in a tight 60–58 loss to the Washington Warriors on Saturday, but that was their only loss in the session.

The team bounced back later that same Saturday with an 83–69 victory over Beauchamp Elite. They then closed out the session with a 69-59 victory over DreamVision on Sunday.

Where will Taylen Kinney play college basketball?

Four-star point guard Taylen Kinney is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball. The 6-foot-2 OTE star currently holds 35 D1 offers, which include offers from top colleges like Kentucky, Purdue, Oregon, Louisville, Cincinnati, Arkansas and Notre Dame, among others.

According to the on3 prediction, Kentucky are currently ahead in the race to secure Taylen Kinney's commitment with a 29.7% chance. Next in line are the Purdue Boilermakers, who have a 25.9% chance. Oregon also has a 16.8% chance of landing the prospect.

Kinney has already taken official visits to Purdue, as well as five unofficial visits to the Kentucky Wildcats. He's also working on taking official visits to Oregon, Auburn, Indiana and Louisville.

With one year of high school basketball still ahead, Taylen Kinney still has the time to carefully consider his options and make the best decision for himself.

