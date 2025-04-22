Curt Cignetti's Indiana secures commitment of four-star LB/RB to the Class of 2026

Four-star linebacker Henry Ohlingher committed to Indiana's 2026 class on Monday. The Grandview Heights High School (Ohio) standout chose Curt Cignetti's school over offers from Iowa, Purdue, Miami (Florida), Rutgers, Boston College, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Buffalo, East Carolina, Virginia and Kent State.
As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete rushed for 1,728 yards, averaging more than 12 yards per carry. On defense, he added 17 tackles (five tackles for loss) and two interceptions. On3 identifies him as a linebacker, but 247Sports and Rivals list him as a running back.
The Hoosiers envision Ohlinger as a versatile playmaker at linebacker. He recently discussed what position he prefers to play.
"I will play wherever I’m needed," Ohlinger said on Monday, via Peegs. "I believe each position helps me be a better player at the other position. And I trust my coaches to put me in the best situations to help the team win."
Whether lining up as a linebacker or running back, Ohlinger is the "ultimate team player," according to Grandview Heights coach Jason Peters.
"He realizes as a running back he’s only as good as his offensive line," Peters said on Monday, via On3. “When he makes play at linebacker he talks about the defensive line eating up blocks and letting him make plays."
Ohlinger is the No. 32 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 30 prospect in Ohio, according to Rivals.
Henry Ohlingher opens up about his commitment to Indiana
With Henry Ohlinger's commitment, Indiana is up to two recruits in the 2026 class, as he joins three-star interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson. Besides Curt Cignetii, Hoosiers linebackers coach Bryant Haines played a major role in securing his commitment.
“Indiana has been great to me for a while now, and Coach Haines and Coach Cignetti have been great and are great,” Ohlinger said on Monday, via On3. “I think that Indiana is the best place for me to develop as a player and a person under Coach Haines.
Ohlinger also praised Cignetti for his efforts to turn his program into a powerhouse.
"Coach Cignetti and everyone in the building is locked in on doing the work it takes to win games and build a football powerhouse in Bloomington," Ohlinger said, via 247Sports.
Indiana's 2026 class is also trending for another four-star running back in Kory Amachree. He is the No. 29 running back in the cycle, according to On3.