"Influence him to come to ‘Bama every single day": Alabama commit Jamarion Matthews recruits nation's No. 2 LB Xavier Griffin

Alabama hasn’t yet received the commitment of any five-star player in the 2026 class. However, the Crimson Tide are slowly positioning themselves as one of the frontrunners for five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin.

Current Alabama commits are actively recruiting for the program, including four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews.

"I try to influence him to come to ‘Bama every single day," Matthews told Bama247 about recruiting Griffin on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect attends Gainesville High School in Georgia. Over his sophomore and junior seasons, he has recorded 97 tackles and 21 sacks.

Griffin is the No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 26 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He had been pledged to USC since July 2024 but backed off on Wednesday.

Griffin's decommitment came with a desire to explore other opportunities and take official visits. Besides Alabama, other top programs still in the running for Griffin include Georgia, Texas, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan.

Xavier Griffin will officially visit Alabama in June

Xavier Griffin has been a lifelong Alabama fan with family ties to Tuscaloosa, where his grandfather works near the program. He will officially visit Kalen DeBoer's program on June 6.

"Growing up as a Bama fan, I'm excited to take this opportunity and have my family along with me," Griffin told Bama247. "I was able to make a dream come true and take my granddaddy to a Bama game this past fall. He has been a Bama fan his whole life and works in Tuscaloosa but had never been to a game before, so I was blessed to bless him."

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson are recruiting Griffin at Alabama.

“He’s been a real genuine coach,” Griffin told BamaOnLine’s Andrew Bone about Robinson's pitch. “He’s never stopped recruiting me. He’s always been consistent. We didn’t really talk about football. He talked about how much I’ve grown since the first time he met me. I talk to him at least once a week."

Xavier Griffin will also officially visit Ohio State on May 30, Texas on June 13 and Florida State on June 15.

