"Insane if he goes to Oregon": Fans react as nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis announces his commitment date

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis sparked speculation on Sunday by posting a countdown clock on his Instagram story, teasing an announcement. By Monday, he confirmed through On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he will reveal his college commitment on May 5, choosing between Georgia and Oregon.

Before he visits Oregon and Georgia in March, On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted that Curtis might make his decision this spring. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback initially committed to Georgia on March 23, 2024, but decommitted on Oct. 17.

Despite pulling off the pledge, Curtis remained high on Georgia and continued his relationship with the Bulldogs' coaching staff. Some fans believe he will reject Oregon's appeal to recommit to Kirby Smart's program.

"Insane if he goes to Oregon," a fan wrote.

"Looks like a Georgia QB," one wrote.

"every qb that has started in the kirby smart era of georgia has 20 wins and a conference championship young man you dont want im Portland," one wrote.

However, Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff barely lose a battle, which makes some believe that the Ducks will have the final laugh.

"If he wants to be a 1st round QB he goes to Oregon, if he wants to transfer out after 2 years of no development, he’ll go to Georgia," a fan wrote.

"That’s a Duck right there. Clean arrest record, green looks damn good on him. Bad dawgs!" one wrote.

"I think he might go to Oregon cuz no way he did all of this jus to go back to Georgia," one wrote.

Curtis is coming off a stellar 2024 season, earning Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors. He is also in a prime position to lead his Nashville Christian High School (Tennessee) to another undefeated state championship run in 2025.

What will Jared Curtis' commitment mean to Oregon?

Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have established themselves as elite recruiters. Oregon’s offensive system has been particularly appealing to Jared Curtis throughout his recruitment.

Curtis visited Eugene from March 8 to March 12, and the extended stay helped strengthen his family's connection to the program. His mother even expressed confidence in Oregon, stating they “walked away feeling good” about the possibility of Curtis choosing the Ducks.

Oregon’s ability to develop quarterbacks, as seen with Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore, could be another factor in Curtis’ interest. The Ducks also have a pressing need at quarterback in the 2026 class, especially after former QB commit Jonas Williams decommitted and flipped to USC.

