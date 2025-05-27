Insider Greg Wadell speaks on how BYU signee AJ Dybantsa helped push 'Utah version of Acaden Lewis' toward Provo

Four-star prospect Anthony Felesi just concluded his junior year at Utah Prep, where he played alongside five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa. Interestingly, BYU is currently one of the top colleges in the running for Felesi's commitment, and AJ has taken on a bit of a recruiting role himself, actively putting in a good word for the Cougars.

Felesi was the major topic for discussion in the latest episode of the Sleepers podcast, which was posted on YouTube on Monday. Hosts Greg Waddell and Deion spoke at length about Felesi's college recruitment, especially his strong link with BYU.

According to host Greg Waddell, Felesi made some revelations about his official visit to BYU as well as AJ Dybantsa's behind-the-scenes recruiting efforts.

"Let's use Anthony's (Felesi) own words on this before we talk about his game," Waddell said (Timestamp - 1:17). "He said, 'I didn't realize BYU's whole staff had an NBA background until I got there.

"'(I) Thought it was just the head coach, but when I went on my visit, I saw it was the head coach all the way down to the strength coach and nutritionist. AJ Dybantsa is in my ear all the time, texting me and everything, telling me BYU is the place.'"

Host Deion described Anthony Felesi as an incredibly underrated talent and even gave him a special name.

"I'm a fan of his game. He can shoot, he has balance, I think he's incredibly underrated," Deion said. (Timestamp-1:59). "I also think Anthony Felisi believes he's incredibly underrated.

"He's like the Utah Prep version of Acaden Lewis, I mean, different games, but mindset-wise, which you know I'm gonna love. I think AJ Dybantsa thinks he's incredibly underrated."

Anthony Felesi ended his just-concluded junior year with an average of 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. He is currently ranked No. 37 in the ESPN class of 2026 ranking.

Anthony Felesi currently holds 14 college offers. These include offers from top programs like Houston, Utah, Oregon, Mississippi State, Creighton, California, UCLA and BYU.

According to On3's prediction, the Cougars are currently ahead in the race to secure Felesi's commitment with a 38.9% chance.

"He keeps telling me it's the move": 2026 SF Anthony Felesi on AJ Dybantsa's push for him to join BYU

In a previous interview with On3, Felesi spoke highly of the Cougars' program and also revealed just how persistent AJ has been in trying to recruit him to Provo.

"The BYU staff is amazing. They have NBA experience all the way from the head coach down to the nutrition staff. So, I think they have a great program and a great staff as well," Felesi said.

"My teammate (AJ Dybantsa) is going there, and he keeps telling me that it's the move. Coach (Kevin) Young is a very good coach, and with his experience off the court and knowledge on the court, AJ tells me I should be going there."

AJ Dybantsa is, in fact, not the only Felesi's Utah Prep teammate who joined BYU in the 2025 class. 6-foot-10 center Xavion Staton also committed to the Cougars.

