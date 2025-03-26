  • home icon
  • "Intensity and energy stayed at 10 the whole time": Four-star DL recaps spring practice at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

By Maliha
Modified Mar 26, 2025 14:27 GMT
Alabama v Oklahoma - Source: Getty
Four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden has been a top target for Alabama in the 2026 class. The standout from Cardinal Mooney High School (Florida) visited Tuscaloosa on Friday night to get an up-close look at Kalen DeBoer’s program during Saturday’s spring practice at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“This practice was unique," Golden told Touchdown Alabama. "Intensity and energy stayed at 10 the whole time, and I really loved that.”
Golden has the versatility to play on the edge or move inside at the next level. He hasn’t released a list of top schools yet but has clear priorities for his recruitment.

“I’m big on everything such as relationships, NIL and how a school is going to use me,” Golden told On3 in January. “That is the biggest thing for me, how a school is going to use me. In college… I want to play multiple positions. I want to play d-end, d-tackle and nose tackle, everything on the defensive line, because I’ve been doing that all my life.”
Golden is the No. 21 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 63 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.

Alabama remains the frontrunner in Elijah Golden's recruitment

Elijah Golden is weighing his college options among Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, among others. Crimson Tide defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been at the forefront of his recruitment.

“We’ve just had great talks, you know,” Golden told BamaOnLine’s Blake Byler earlier this month. “We talk about the gym, about life, about how everything’s going. We talk every day.”
Golden previously rated his interest in Alabama as “definitely a 10” after receiving an in-person offer from Roach at his high school during the open contact period. The Crimson Tide are viewed as the frontrunner in his recruitment, holding the best odds at 22.9%, per On3.

Alabama doesn’t have a defensive lineman committed in the 2026 class, which also makes Golden a top priority. The Crimson Tide have three committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 13 in the nation.

Edited by R. Elahi
