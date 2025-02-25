Four-star safety Jett Washington is mostly known for his talents on the football field. However, the 6-foot-4 player from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) showed that he could also excel in his uncle and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant's sport.

Ad

On Monday, Washington posted a carousel of images from the court wearing a Bishop Gorman jersey.

Ad

Trending

Social media influencer and internet sensation Madden San Miguel, aka "Baby Gronk," reacted to the snaps with an emoji.

Internet sensation Baby Gronk shares his reaction to Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington's social media snaps (Image: IG/_.jett_)

"💪🏼," commented Baby Gronk.

Ad

Jett Washington helped Bishop Gorman to its second straight 2025 NIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs title after defeating Mojave 71-59. He scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game.

The championship game was tight in the first three quarters with the scores tied at 35 each right before halftime. This is when the football star displayed dominance as he scored nine points, including shots from beyond the arc, to put Bishop Gorman in a comfortable spot with a double-digit lead.

Ad

The team also got some help from Tyler Johnson, who scored 10 points, dished out three assists, stole the ball twice and had two rebounds. Washington also led the football team to a state championship last fall.

He talked about the win and his performance with the Las Vegas Sun.

“When the games get close, you have to make big plays, and I stepped up,” Jett Washington said.

Ad

“I knew I was going to get in there, and I had to make an impact,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, my job is to come off the bench, bring a lot of energy when we need it.”

Jett Washington talks about his relationship with Kobe Bryant

The 2024 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year has received offers from top programs across the nation. These include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.

Ad

He also talked about his relationship with his late uncle and 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant with The Athletic:

“He always made me feel special when I was with him. Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play. My uncle was a great player."

Jett Washington is a junior and still has one more year before he decides on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback