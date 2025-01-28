Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen share their reactions to future Hawkeyes teammate Addison Deal's McDonald's All-American nod

Addison Deal, a guard from Mater Dei (California), has earned her place on the Girls West Team for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game. She will grace the star-studded roster along with other top players like No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez and No. 2 Jazzy Davidson.

On Monday, Deal shared a post showing her excitement about being on the roster.

“i’m lovin’ it 🍔🍟🫶,” she captioned the post.

In response to the post, Iowa Hawkeyes guards Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen congratulated the high school athlete who is to join them as a teammate in the future.

“Yes ma’am!!!” Feuerbach commented on the post.

“Tuffffff,” Olsen said.

Taylor Stremlow, Iowa’s junior guard, also showed her enthusiasm regarding the development.

“let’s get itttt,” she wrote.

The list of athletes who applauded Addison Deal for another milestone in her career did not end there.

“I’m lovinnn this 😍,” freshman guard Callie Levin said.

“so proud of you 💕,” UConn Huskies guard Morgan Cheli left her heartfelt pride.

Ranked No. 15 according to On3’s Industry Rankings, Deal has committed to Iowa in March 2024.

Addison Deal Achieves 1,700 Career Points

On Jan. 7, Addison Deal surpassed 1,700 career points at the West Coast Jamboree. With over 1,700 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 300 steals, her consistency, versatility and scoring prowess are reflected in her remarkable achievements.

According to Prep Girls Hoops, she is the No. 1 player in California with offers from LSU, Stanford and Oregon, among others. But she chose Iowa instead.

Deal told HawkeyeReport after a visit in October: “What stands out to me the most about the Iowa WBB program is their style of play, the fans, the staff, and the bond between teammates.”

She added, “Even with the amount of success they had last year, it was great to see them working as hard as they did for a long practice.”

Her McDonald's game could serve as a platform to further elevate her standing in the future of women's college basketball.

