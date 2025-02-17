Iowa signee Addie Deal shares 2-word reaction to Mater Dei High School's highlight mixtape of her performances 

Addie Deal, the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025, signed for the Hawkeyes on Dec. 3 and will be joining Iowa next season. Meanwhile, she has continued to turn heads with her performances for Mater Dei Catholic (Ladera Ranch, CA). The school also released a mixtape of the 2025 McDonald's All-American's highlights and posted it on Instagram on Sunday.

The highlight reel saw Deal dominating the paint with her sublime footwork and ability to make off-balance shots as well as convert shots from deep and find open teammates with brilliant passes:

"i’m lovin it🍟," the post was captioned.

Addie Deal was impressed by the mixtape and reacted with a two-word comment in the post's comments section:

"HAKUNA MATATAAAA," she commented.

She also commended artist Chester Liang, who edited the video and was a collaborator, writing:

"so tuff chester"

Deal has led the Mater Dei Monarchs to a 27-2 overall and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball, where they sit above JSerra Catholic and Orange Lutheran.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-0 shooting guard also led the team to a dominating 62-35 win against Windward in G10 of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships (California) on Saturday. They will next face Fairmont Prep on Wednesday and Etiwanda on Saturday.

Why did Addie Deal choose the Iowa Hawkeyes?

According to On3 Industry Rankings, Addie Deal ranks No. 6 in the shooting guard position and No. 2 in California in the 2025 Class. She received interest from 10 programs, namely Baylor, Ohio State, Stanford, Arizona, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, TCU and Iowa.

Furthermore, the first offer she received was from the Hawkeyes on Jan. 3, as per 247Sports. She talked about choosing Iowa during an interview with HawkeyeSports:

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference, and competitive level Iowa has been playing at. I'm so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!"

Deal will be accompanied by four-star power forward and No. 63 recruit Layla Hays from Wasilla High School (Wasilla, AK), who committed on Oct. 12.

