Iowa target Addison Bjorn reaches major career milestone; etches her name in her high school's history book 

Addison Bjorn, the No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2026, was awarded the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award on Tuesday. She has now gone on to reach a major career milestone on the court as she became the All-time leading scorer at the Park Hill South High School.

Ad

Bjorn scored 20 points to lead her school to a 59-35 victory over North Kansas City on Friday. In doing so, the 6-foot-2 point guard also broke the scoring record with 1,454 points on 49.0% shooting. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this feat along with highlights of her game:

"Extremely proud of the accomplishment but could not have done it without all of my @PHS_GBasketball teammates over the last 3 seasons!! More to come for sure! @AllIowaAttack @GrindHouseBB @ryanwelty12."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bjorn has led the Park Hill South Panthers to an unbeaten 19-0 record this season. Furthermore, she is averaging a double-double with 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per contest. In her high school career, Bjorn has recorded 689 career rebounds, 43 blocks, 286 assists and 187 steals.

Another player who reached a career milestone from Park Hill South was LaNicia Parker, who scored 25 points to reach the 1000-point mark.

Bjorn also shared a list of her final 15 colleges in January on X. These include Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State.

Ad

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time, I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" she wrote in the tweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Addison Bjorn visited Geno Auriemma's UConn on Wednesday and will be heading to Texas on Saturday.

Addison Bjorn talks about her versatility

In a conversation with On3, Addison Bjorn talked about the kind of player she is:

"I’m kind of just the glue piece," Bjorn told On3. "I feel like whatever coach needs, I find a way to do it. My versatility is something that you can’t really teach, and you either have it or don’t."

Ad

Furthermore, the Riverside, MO native also spoke about her effectiveness, off the ball:

"A lot of people talk about having versatility, but I mean, I can guard whatever position depending on the five, which is a little questionable," Bjorn said. "I just think I see the court really well, and I get other people involved. Without having the ball in my hand, I think I slash and cut really well and I move off the ball."

Addison Bjorn has one more year to go before she decides on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback