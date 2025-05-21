Is No. 2 LB Xavier Griffin leaning towards Kalen DeBoer's Alabama following USC decommittment? Insider shares the scoop 

After decommitting from the USC Trojans, Class of 2026 No. 2 linebacker Xavier Griffin reopened his commitment on May 14. On the same day, he locked in official visits to Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Florida State.

The Crimson Tide are reportedly gaining major ground to land him. As On3's Shea Dixon put it, "the buzz right now is all around Bama." On Wednesday, After Further Review: LSU dropped a YouTube video, speculating Griffin's future, owing to his family's roots in Tuscaloosa.

"I think his grandma's living in Tuscaloosa and he's got some kind of ties to the area," Dixon said. "The staff has been on them for a long time, so signs are pointing that way."

On Saturday, Rivals' Adam Gorney also upheld Kalen DeBoer's program's dominant position to land the No. 3 prospect in Georgia, asserting that, "Xavier Griffin will choose Alabama."

"He’s an Alabama legacy," Gorney wrote. "He met with the Alabama coaches twice recently – and some of that prompted his de-commitment from USC. It’s a manageable four hours away."

LSU, Texas are in the mix to land five-star LB Xavier Griffin

Southeastern Conference powerhouses such as LSU and Texas are also eying to land Xavier Griffin. On Wednesday's crystal ball predictions, On3's Shea Dixon noted the Longhorns and Tigers' pursuit.

"Texas is trying to jump in the mix," Dixon said, via 'After Further Review: LSU.' "Obviously, LSU and who’s who of any team in the Southeast will try to get involved," Dixon added. uBut it seems most people are thinking, ‘Hey look, watch out for Bama not Georgia here.'"

Griffin visited Texas in April and was impressed by Steve Sarkisian's program. He is scheduled for another visit on June 13.

"It was good getting my first feel for the city, feel for the coaches, and seeing them practice,” Griffin said in April, via 247Sports. “Practice was pretty good, they played tough and got after it. It’s a very young team, and I think they’ll be good. No. 17 (Xavier Filsaime) played well, Colin Simmons too."

The Longhorns' Class of 2026 commits include Dia Bell, Jermaine Bishop, Hayward Howard Jr., Chris Stewart, Max Wright, Nicolas Robertson, Yaheim Riley and Trott O'Neal.

Kirby Smart's Georgia had been in talks to pursue Griffin, and scheduled a visit with him, last weekend, which got cancelled. The Bulldogs didn't make Griffin's list of upcoming official visits.

