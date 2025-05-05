"Isaac Ellis is 18 playing two years down 16u ": Hoops fans react to TLBA UA prospect putting up 17 points to win against CP3 EYBL

Class of 2026 prospect Isaac Ellis, brother to OTE star Eli Ellis, turned heads at the Phenom Hoops May Madness tournament, representing TLBA UA. On Saturday, the 6-foot-1 point guard delivered 17 points, leading TLBA to an 84-65 victory over Team CP3 EYBL.

Ad

Slam HS shared an Instagram post highlighting Issac's performance in the game. The post featured a video of Isaac Ellis during the game, shooting and sinking threes, driving through opponents, combining perfectly with teammates, and nailing bucket after bucket. The post attracted several comments from fans.

Ad

Trending

Some fans were more focused on the fact that TLBA UA, a U17 team, was going up against a U16 CP3 squad. One fan zeroed in on Isaac Ellis's age, saying he's 18 and suggesting he was too old to be playing against younger competition:

"Isaac is 18 playing two years down 16u 😂😂." The fan said.

"Why did they play sophomores 😂😂😂." Another fan said.

"Issac is tough, but he should be playing 2025, really, bc he's 18 and he's class of 2026." Said another.

Ad

Some fans, however, weren't too bothered by the age or class difference; they were just blown away by Ellis's skill. Most notably, several fans were impressed with his ability to shoot seamlessly with both hands.

"Did number 1 on cp3 take the first jumper left handed and then the next clip take the pull up jumper right, or am I trippin?" One fan said.

Ad

"bro shoot wit both hands or im trippin 🧐." Another fan said.

"Did I js seen bro on cp3 shoot w both hands 😮." Said another.

Hoops fans react to TLBA UA putting up 17 points to win against CP3 EYBL. (Image via Instagram @slam_hs)

Later that same day, Isaac Ellis and TLBA UA went back on the court, this time taking on a Class of 2026 team. Ellis delivered an even better performance, scoring 24 points to power TLBA to a 77-47 victory over AWIGG Elite UAA 2026.

Ad

Isaac Ellis won OTE championship with brother Eli Ellis

6-foot-1 point guard Isaac Ellis starred alongside his brother at the OTE this season. The brothers played a key role in leading YNG Dreamerz to the finals, where they capped off their run with a championship win.

In the final, which was a four-game series, Isaac contributed 59 points in the four games. Eli delivered 141 points in the four-game final, which ended in a 3-1 aggregate victory over City Reapers.

Notably, Eli Ellis is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and will be joining the team in the SEC Conference next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More