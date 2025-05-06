  • home icon
  • Isiah Harwell shares 4-word reaction to hype future Houston Cougars teammate Kingston Flemings following the Iverson Classic  

Isiah Harwell shares 4-word reaction to hype future Houston Cougars teammate Kingston Flemings following the Iverson Classic  

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 06, 2025 16:19 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy (image credit: getty)

Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), signed with the Houston Cougars on Sept. 9. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was hyped about his future teammate and the No. 18 player, Kingston Flemings, after his performance at the Iverson Classic on Friday.

SLAM High School featured Flemings and uploaded some of his highlights, as he was a menace in the paint and converted shots from beyond the arc.

"Houston commit Kingston Flemings dropped 26 & 9 at the Iverson Classic 😮‍💨🔥 @iversonclassic @k1ng_flemings," the caption read.

Harwell reshared it on his Instagram story with a four-word reaction.

Isiah Harwell shares 4-word reaction to hype future Houston Cougars teammate Kingston Flemings following the Iverson Classic (Image: IG/isiah_harwell)
"Dat coog right there," Harwell wrote on Monday.
However, Flemings' performance was not enough to lead Team Honor to victory, losing 164-151. The 6-foot-3 point guard played alongside other top prospects, including Syracuse signees Sadiq White and the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, among others.

Flemings was one assist short of a double-double as he scored 26 points on 9 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 6 from deep. He added seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 27:59 minutes.

He was helped by Anthony, who recorded 25 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 21:07 minutes. He shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 3 from the 3-point arc, and converted all six of his free throws.

Isiah Harwell's Houston Cougars rank at the top spot in Industry Comparison Commits

Isiah Harwell, who is the No. 4 shooting guard in the 2025 class and No. 2 prospect in Utah (per the On3 Industry Rankings), chose the Houston Cougars over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, California Golden Bears, Texas Longhorns and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

He will be joined by five-star power forward Chris Cenac Jr. from Link Academy (Missouri), four-star point guard Kingston Flemings and three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson from Shadow Creek High School (Texas). Pop Isaacs also transferred from Creighton to the Cougars on April 8.

Kelvin Sampson's team is at the No. 1 spot in On3's Industry Comparison Commits.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
