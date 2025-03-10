"Isn’t this that plane you can pay to take pictures in?": Football fans roast internet sensation Baby Gronk as he flexes buying a jet as a 12-year-old

Baby Gronk, as the 12-year-old internet sensation Madden San Miguel is known, has once again caused a stir on Instagram. The social media personality posted pictures on Friday of himself in a private aircraft:

“I BOUGHT A JET AT 12 YEARS OLD.”

Fans trooped to the comments section of the post, airing their reactions and thoughts on his post. The_joefreeman mocked the plane as a photoshoot prop, questioning Baby Gronk’s claim of having bought it:

“Isn’t this that plane you can pay to take pictures in?”

Another Instagram netizen, Fwtx_todd, made fun of the internet sensation’s looks, writing:

“Lil bro is not built like that.”

Johnporkmemorialrip said:

“Buddy ur not that guy.”

The 12-year-old’s parents were Constantine68w’s target as they questioned their parenting choices:

“Bro why you have your son hanging around OF girls.”

Another Instagram user, Geo_ridle, alleged that the pictures posted by the youth football player were photoshopped:

“I smell photoshopped photos and a whiff of not old enough to be around these of models.”

Baby Gronk is more than just a social media sensation. He is a highly regarded high school football talent despite only being in the fourth grade. However, his father, Jake Miguel, has been criticized for how he’s handling the boy’s media publicity.

Pro football legends criticize Baby Gronk's father

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who inspired San Miguel’s nickname, has voiced his disapproval of Jake’s method of exposing his son to the media. Gronkowski addressed this while appearing on Taylor Lewan’s podcast last year, "Bussing’ With the Boys." He said:

“My brother was like, ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ I was like, ‘Did I see him? His dad f***ing hit me up 500 times already.' Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.”

It was not the first time a pro football legend would disprove the exposure Baby Gronk gets. Responding to a query on X (formerly Twitter) in 2023, JJ Watt wrote:

“I’ve always said… Kids should play multiple sports and kids should be allowed to be kids. I’m not against advanced leagues, better competition, etc. But no kid should be playing one sport all year & no kid should be training “like a pro” until at least HS. They’re kids.”

Meanwhile, Jake Miguel has defended his approach. According to him, the goal is to secure his son's future financially. He said:

“By the time he’s a senior in high school, he’s a millionaire and above, and he’s well taken care of. That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet.”

The plan seems to be working, as Baby Gronk’s NIL value is already $114,000 (On3).

