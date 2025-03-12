"It was always my goal to play for world famous Ohio State": Four-star in-state IOL commits to Ryan Day's Buckeyes

Four-star interior offensive lineman Max Riley committed to Ryan Day's Ohio State's 2026 class on Monday. Former Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye offered Riley on March 7, 2023, and the Avon Lake High School (Ohio) standout's recruitment remained a priority under new position coach Tyler Bowen.

“First off, all the glory goes to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ," Riley wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, etc for all you have done for me throughout my life and during this recruiting process."

"As a kid from Avon Lake, Ohio it was always my goal to play for the world famous Ohio State Buckeyes," Riley continued. "Thank you to Coach Day and Coach Bowen for believing in me. With that being said I’m grateful to announce I’m 100-percent committed to The Ohio State University."

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline also played a big role in his recruitment. While Ohio State had a natural edge as his home-state school, Clemson emerged as a serious contender, with Riley going back and forth between the two programs for months.

The Tigers have also been hot in the recruitment world throughout the week by landing seven committed players, most of whom are four-star prospects. However, Riley ultimately chose to stay close to home and suit up for Day's program instead of heading to Death Valley to join Dabo Swinney.

What potential does Max Riley bring to Ohio State?

Max Riley was the first offensive lineman Justin Frye extended an offer to in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and now he’s the first to commit at the position. He is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

“He’s got some of the best footwork I’ve ever seen out of a kid his size,” Riley’s high school coach, Matt Kostelnik, said, via Eleven Warriors last year. “We knew there was a lot of potential there. He does O-line specific stuff a couple of times a week, whether it’s with us or a trainer. He’s a shot put thrower."

Riley is the fifth commit for the Buckeyes in the 2026 class, ranking No. 6 in the nation. He joins wide receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Jaeden Ricketts, tight end Corbyn Fordham and cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon in the cycle.

