"It was cool seeing how seriously Michigan takes everything": Top RB praises Sherrone Moore's program ahead of scheduled commitment

Four-star running back Javian Osborne has narrowed his college choices to Michigan and Notre Dame. The standout from Forney High School in Texas visited Notre Dame last week for their Blue-Gold Game and wrapped up his final unofficial visit to Michigan this past weekend before his commitment on May 3.

"It was cool being around so many top guys and seeing how seriously Michigan takes everything, even a spring game," Osborne told On3.

Osborne is the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 14 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also earned a spot in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game due to a standout junior season.

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' coaching staff have been heavily recruiting him since extending an offer on Feb. 2, 2024.

"I like Michigan a lot," Osborne told Rivals on April 10. "They showed me the whole plan, how they would utilize me – and they'd be giving me all of it. Come in, start right away. They showed me the plan and what the next three years would look like."

Osborne has recorded 4,522 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns on 622 carries over three high school seasons. He could be a major addition to Michigan’s 2026 class, which lacks a running back. The Wolverines have three commits so far, placing them 41st nationally in the class rankings.

Javian Osborne is predicted to chose Notre Dame over Michigan

Michigan had an early advantage in Osborne’s recruitment going back to last fall, and the Wolverines strengthened their position this spring. Running backs coach Tony Alford kept up the pressure for his service.

At the same time, Notre Dame ramped up its efforts after appointing Mike Martin as general manager, making Osborne a top priority for running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. Now, a fierce battle is brewing between the Wolverines and the Fighting Irish for Osborne’s commitment.

"These schools have what I look for – the relationship aspect," Osborne told Rivals about UM and ND. "It's more than ball. If I get hurt, will they still look after me? Coach TA (Tony Alford) and Coach (Ja'Juan) Seider and the two head coaches there, they do that for their players."

On April 3, On3’s Steve Wiltfong projected that Notre Dame would land Osborne, giving the Irish a 70.1% chance. Still, with a talent like Osborne, recruiting momentum can shift quickly, and Michigan has two more weeks to make its strongest push.

