“It is a factory for great players": Four-star 2026 class TE recaps recent visit to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama coaching staff entered the race for four-star tight end Seneca Driver on Feb. 24 by offering him for the Crimson Tide's 2027 class. The Boyle County High School (Kentucky) standout made his way to Tuscaloosa last week.

"Great visit today at @AlabamaFTBL," Driver tweeted on Wednesday.

After capping off his first visit to Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound prospect was impressed.

"It is an extremely nice campus and cool experience,” Driver said, via Touchdown Alabama. “It is a factory for great players.”

Despite just being a sophomore, Driver has already received four-star status, ranking as the No. 9 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Kentucky, according to On3 Industry Rankings. For an elite TE like him, Alabama's development in the position is a draw.

“I love the way they utilize their tight ends," Driver said, via On3.

Driver also visited Notre Dame on March 22, Kentucky on March 24 and Tennessee on March 27.

Seneca Driver praises Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer

Seneca Driver is still early in his recruitment, but college coaches are making sure to prioritize him. His visit to Alabama last week allowed him to meet Kalen DeBoer.

“It was really good,” Driver said, via Touchdown Alabama. "He is a great person."

Driver’s father, Randy, played safety at Kentucky, which gives the Wildcats an early edge in his recruitment, but Driver knows what he is looking for in a program.

“Just somewhere where it seems like the coaches actually want you there, somewhere where it feels like family and that you could speak to the coaches about anything and the players," Driver said, via Irish Sports Daily.

The Crimson Tide have four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward committed in the 2027 class. Besides Driver, they are in the mix for multiple four-star tight ends in the cycle, including Ahmad Hudson, George Lamons, Brock Williams, Holden Niemi, Jack Brown, Zac Fares, Judah Lancaster and Jeramie Cooper.

