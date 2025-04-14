"It feels like home right now": Four-star CB recaps A-Day trip to Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Four-star cornerback Caden Harris received an offer from Auburn on Feb. 6. The standout from Haywood High School (Tennessee) visited Auburn for A-Day Weekend, where he met Hugh Freeze's coaching staff.

After watching the Tigers' open practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the 2026 class recruit came away impressed.

“I liked it," Harris told On3 on Saturday. "Everybody was real nice to me. It feels like home right now.”

Harris has an official visit scheduled at Auburn from June 13- 15. He also plans to visit four other schools: Vanderbilt (May 30- June 1), Notre Dame (June 3- 5), Georgia (June 6- 8) and Missouri (June 20- 22).

Earlier this month, Harris earned Defensive Back MVP honors at the UA Next camp in Nashville. With his official visit schedule set, he also shared his commitment timeline.

"I worked hard for it," Harris said on March 30 (via Billy Tucker on X). "So I feel like I came and showcased a lot here. ... I got a couple of businesses. So I'll go and check some of those schools out. And hopefully, we'll be making out of the season or announcing about the season on July 4."

As of now, there is no such clear leader in Harris' recruitment, but On3 lists Georgia as the top contender with a 19.9% chance.

Caden Harris has high praise for Auburn CB coach Wesley McGriff

Caden Harris is the No. 14 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 95 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff is recruiting him in Auburn, with whom he further strengthened his bond during the A-Day weekend.

"Coach Crime is a real cool guy," Harris told Rivals on Saturday. "Very straightforward, very detailed with what he does. Just a great guy overall. He's telling me to stay focused on everything. Just play ball. Come with the way you play. Just stay detailed. Just play ball."

Harris remains a top priority for AU's 2026 class, which has yet to secure a cornerback commit. The Tigers have seven committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 10 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

