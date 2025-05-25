"It felt like I’ve been there 10 times": Former Alabama commit reveals affinity towards Sherrone Moore's Michigan following multiple visits

Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has been a top target for Michigan since last year. The standout from Carrollton High School in Georgia was initially committed to Alabama but reopened his recruitment in November. Since then, he has visited Michigan twice this spring.

“I felt comfortable," Barney told On3. "It felt like I’ve been there 10 times, not 2 times.”

Barney's first trip to Ann Arbor was a four-day visit in March.

“I’m a top priority for them," Barney told On3 following the trip. They want me there bad."

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound prospect returned in April for another visit and spoke highly of the experience, telling 247Sports:

“I don't go to a lot of places twice, especially in the spring, so, you know, that might tell you something, but going there, it's good academic wise and on the field, they send players to the league. That's what I'm trying to get. That's my overall goal.”

Barney is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Dorian Barney shares his bond with Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan

Dorian Barney is being actively pursued by Michigan's defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, with whom he already shares a strong connection.

“Coach Morgan, the defensive backs coach (is the coach I talk with the most),” Barney told 247Sports. “You know, I've been talking to him and I can really relate to him. I feel like I can take the coaching from him."

Barney told The Michigan Insider:

"Coach Morgan, I could tell he coaches hard, but loves you harder, and that’s a type of coach I would like to play for."

Barney holds more than 40 offers from top programs like Georgia, Alabama and Penn State. On Monday, On3’s vice president of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, predicted that he is likely to commit to the Nittany Lions. However, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan staff could change the trajectory of his recruitment when Barney makes his official visit to Ann Arbor from June 20 to 22.

