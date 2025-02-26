  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "It is historically one of the best defensive schools": Four-star safety analyzing options after offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

"It is historically one of the best defensive schools": Four-star safety analyzing options after offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

By Maliha
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:34 GMT
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&amp;T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt has been a hot name in the 2026 class. The Olentangy High School (Ohio) standout added received his latest offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on Monday

Ad

Gebhardt shared the scholarship news on X, tagging Freeman, Notre Dame recruiting analyst Deland McCullough II, defensive back coach Mike Mickens and director of recruiting Caleb Davis.

"After a great conversation with @Bullough40 I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!! @Marcus_Freeman1 @DMAC_II @CoachMickens @ND_CalebDavis," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the offer, Gebhardt also received a scholarship from Deion Sanders' Colorado. Meanwhile, he released his top 4 a month ago, featuring Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. However, the new offer from Notre Dame could shake things up in his recruitment.

The Irish have built a strong reputation for developing defensive backs, which could make them an appealing option for Gebhardt.

"Just how they see me fitting the defense and it is historically one of the best defensive schools in college football," Gebhardt told Rivals about his interest in Notre Dame.
Ad
Ad

Another factor working in Notre Dame's favor is its proximity to Gebhardt’s hometown near Columbus.

As of now, Penn State remains the leader in his recruitment, with On3 giving the Nittany Lions a 67.1% chance of landing his commitment. The Irish should host him for a visit to earn initial momentum.

Kaden Gebhardt's potential in Notre Dame's 2026 class recruiting

Kaden Gebhardt is the No. 35 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he earned several honors, including First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference (OCC), OCC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District.

Ad

Gebhardt's potential addition will give Notre Dame its first safety commit in the 2026 class.

Led by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, the Irish this cycle ranks No. 10 in the nation with seven committed players. The school also remains in the mix for four-star safety Simeon Caldwell from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. He is the No. 8 in the 2026 class.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी