"It is historically one of the best defensive schools": Four-star safety analyzing options after offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt has been a hot name in the 2026 class. The Olentangy High School (Ohio) standout added received his latest offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on Monday

Gebhardt shared the scholarship news on X, tagging Freeman, Notre Dame recruiting analyst Deland McCullough II, defensive back coach Mike Mickens and director of recruiting Caleb Davis.

"After a great conversation with @Bullough40 I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!! @Marcus_Freeman1 @DMAC_II @CoachMickens @ND_CalebDavis," he wrote.

After the offer, Gebhardt also received a scholarship from Deion Sanders' Colorado. Meanwhile, he released his top 4 a month ago, featuring Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. However, the new offer from Notre Dame could shake things up in his recruitment.

The Irish have built a strong reputation for developing defensive backs, which could make them an appealing option for Gebhardt.

"Just how they see me fitting the defense and it is historically one of the best defensive schools in college football," Gebhardt told Rivals about his interest in Notre Dame.

Another factor working in Notre Dame's favor is its proximity to Gebhardt’s hometown near Columbus.

As of now, Penn State remains the leader in his recruitment, with On3 giving the Nittany Lions a 67.1% chance of landing his commitment. The Irish should host him for a visit to earn initial momentum.

Kaden Gebhardt's potential in Notre Dame's 2026 class recruiting

Kaden Gebhardt is the No. 35 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he earned several honors, including First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference (OCC), OCC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District.

Gebhardt's potential addition will give Notre Dame its first safety commit in the 2026 class.

Led by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, the Irish this cycle ranks No. 10 in the nation with seven committed players. The school also remains in the mix for four-star safety Simeon Caldwell from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. He is the No. 8 in the 2026 class.

