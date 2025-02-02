  • home icon
  • “It is what it is”: Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson shares his feelings following McDonald’s All-American snub 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 02, 2025 11:43 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp (Credits: Getty)

Jasper Johnson, the No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sep. 2, 2024, and officially signed in November 2024. The Overtime Elite shooting guard impressed with his performances last season, but it was not enough to make it to the McDonald’s All-American.

Jasper Johnson was among the few snubbed from the team, which was announced on Monday. Players including Kiyan Anthony, Shelton Henderson, CJ Ingram and more did not make it to the team. Johnson talked about his exclusion from the team in an Instagram video uploaded by OTE on Saturday, saying that it hurt him and that it was extra motivation for him:

"It definitely hurt a little bit, you know, me being a kid always wanted to be in the McDonald's (All-American team), but it is what it is. I can't really change so (it is) just extra motivation, going out every game, next year for sure, locked in, just knowing that I got to make up for it."
Jasper Johnson who ranks at the No. 9 in the shooting guard position and No. 3 in Georgia received 29 offers from programs across the country. These included offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, Radford, North Carolina, Alabama, West Virginia and Kentucky, among others.

"Being from Lexington and playing for the home school, my city and state meant something to me," Jasper Johnson told ESPN. "Rupp Arena is a magical place."
"I got close to the staff. They were very consistent in the recruiting process. They took the time to get to know me," Jasper Johnson said. "The whole staff came to my apartment at midnight on the first night coaches were allowed out. That was cool."

McDonald's All-American Game Roster

With plenty of top high school prospects, only 12 players were selected in the East and West teams. The teams were announced on Monday with both East and West filled with talented prospects. The East team features the following players:

  • Shon Abaev
  • Darius Acuff, Jr.
  • Darius Adams
  • Nate Ament
  • Cameron Boozer
  • Cayden Boozer
  • Jalen Haralson
  • Isiah Harwell
  • Trey McKenney
  • Malachi Moreno
  • Braylon Mullins
  • Eric Reibe

The team will be led by Head Coach Herman Harried from Lake Clifton High School and assisted by Darnell Dantzler and Gary Ervin.

Here's the roster for the West team:

  • Alijah Arenas
  • Mikel Brown Jr.
  • Niko Bundalo
  • Brayden Burries
  • Chris Cenac Jr.
  • AJ Dybantsa
  • Nikolas Khamenia
  • Koa Peat
  • Darryn Peterson
  • Meleek Thomas
  • Caleb Wilson
  • Tounde Yessoufou
