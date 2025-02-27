"It does a lot for a player to see where they're truly wanted": Nate Ament opens up on signing NIL deal with Fanstake as commitment date comes closer

No. 4 ranked prospect Nate Ament appeared on the Youngin Podcast, where he discussed his groundbreaking NIL deal with Fanstake. He is the first men's basketball player to secure both an NIL deal and equity in the platform.

Fanstake allows fans to actively influence an athlete's recruitment by pledging financial support, known as Stakes, to show their desire for a player to join their favorite college program. If an athlete like Nate Ament commits to a school, the pledged funds help finalize their NIL deal. However, if they choose a different school, fans get their money back.

Ament described the initiative as incredible, highlighting that it not only gives fans a voice in recruitment but also helps players feel valued beyond just financial incentives. Sharing his thoughts on the platform, he said (2:27-2:44):

"It's kind of trailblazing a new thing, and it's just such an incredible idea. Um, just allowing fans to get in on, uh, their players' recruitment, trying to, you know, persuade a player to get to come to their school.

"Also you know, just as a player, seeing you know, all the love and support, not necessarily just the money aspect, but seeing you know how many how much the fans are invested. It does a lot for, you know, a player to see you know where they're truly wanted in a school" (2:45-2:56)

Nate was also asked about his plans with Fans Stake after making his college commitment:

"My plan is just, you know, to stay consistent with them. Um, like I said, I have a little bit of equity in the company, but um, it's such a tremendous idea of a company that, you know, whatever they got on the table, I want to support fully.

"It's going to be insane to see what they got coming in you know in years to come in months to come so um you know whatever they got coming ahead I want to you know be in full support of um and definitely just you know keep on you keep on going with fan Stake." (13:50-14:01)

Uncommitted five-star prospect Nate Ament reflects on his recruitment

Five-star prospect Nate Ament remains the highest-rated senior yet has not committed to a college program. Speaking on his recruitment process, he expressed that he's focused on finding the right fit.

In the same interview with the Youngins Podcast, forward Nate Ament said the following when asked how he's been handling the pressure that comes with not committing yet:

"For me, it's really always been about just finding the right school and the right fit, and I feel like the more time I have to do that, the better it'll be not only just for me but for the school I end up picking." (6:58-7:08)

"It's never really about you know the money or the attention but it's about you know growing as a Young Man becoming you know the the man I you know I want to be." (7:36-7:45)

With his high school year nearing its end, Nate's decision is likely coming soon. Until then, fans can only anticipate or try to convince him through Fanstake.

