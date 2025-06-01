"It means more being a Michigan offensive lineman": Sherrone Moore's program gaining attention from major four-star OT target

Michigan holds the commitment of four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter in the 2026 class but is still looking for a true offensive tackle. One of the top targets for Sherrone Moore is four-star prospect Malakai Lee.
The standout from Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii) already has strong interest in the Wolverines.
"Any school I would go to would be great, but I think it means more being a Michigan offensive lineman," Lee said on Wednesday, via On3.
Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome is leading the program's recruitment of Lee and has visited him in Hawaii multiple times.
“Coach Newsome and coach Moore are both super-good offensive line coaches,” Lee said. “That, their offensive line production and how they develop players there are things I like about Michigan. They offer a great education too."
A key selling point for elite offensive tackles like Lee is Wolverines five-star quarterback signee Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked player in the 2025 class. Michigan had a disappointing 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) record in 2024, but there is optimism about the direction the program is heading.
"They got Bryce Underwood, a great quarterback last year too, so there are some big things for me to look at, at Michigan," Lee said.
The Wolverines have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 17 in the nation. Besides Lee, they are pursuing several other offensive tackle prospects, including Wilson Zierer from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia, and Blake Graham from Leuzinger High School in California.
What is Michigan's standing in Malakai Lee's recruitment?
Malakai Lee is the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 118 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His top four schools are Alabama, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. He has an official visit to the Wolverines scheduled for June 20, marking his fourth trip to Ann Arbor.
247Sports has one Crystal Ball prediction favoring Michigan. However, On3’s prediction machine previously had USC as the overwhelming favorite with an 86.7% chance to land Lee, while Michigan stood at just 5%. Since the Trojans didn’t make his final four, the Wolverines are now seen as having the most momentum in his recruitment.