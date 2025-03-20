"It was probably the best feeling in the world": Notre Dame legend Jim Flanigan's son gets overwhelmed after getting Irish offer

Notre Dame extended several offers to legacy prospects on St. Patrick’s Day as part of its Pot of Gold Day initiative. One of those offers went to 2027 defensive lineman Richie Flanigan, the son of former Notre Dame linebacker Jim Flanigan and the younger brother of incoming Irish freshman tight end James Flanigan.

Richie has been in contact with Notre Dame running backs coach Al Washington and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, but it was Washington who officially extended the offer.

“I was super excited,” Richie Flanigan said on Tuesday, via Irish Sports Daily. “It's the team I grew up watching as a kid, and obviously with the family history, it's a really big deal. It was probably the best feeling in the world.”

Jim, was a standout linebacker for Notre Dame in the 1990s. The Chicago Bears selected him in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft, primarily playing as a defensive tackle but also seeing some action at tight end.

James signed with the Fighting Irish on Dec. 4. Besides football, he has a phenomenal athletic resume, winning two state championships in hockey, two individual state titles in track and field and the Division 3 state football championship (2024).

Richie Flanigan shares Notre Dame's standing in his recruitment

As a sophomore, Richie Flanigan has yet to receive a ranking from major recruiting services. Notre Dame is one of the most significant programs to offer him and remains a top priority in his recruitment.

“Obviously, they're a really great school and I don't have that many offers right now, so they're obviously one of the ones at the top and they probably will be at the top until the end of my decision," Flanigan said on Tuesday, via Irish Sports Daily.

Marcus Freeman has also earned huge praise from the standout from Notre Dame De La Baie Academy in Wisconsin.

"I really like Coach Freeman," Flanigan said on Wednesday, via 247 Sports. "He's obviously a great leader, he's put together a great coaching staff, and I really like how fired up he gets on the sideline."

Besides Notre Dame, Flanigan has received offers from Wisconsin, Illinois and Duke. He has plans to visit Michigan for a practice, as well as Wisconsin. Flanigan has also been invited to Duke and Northwestern and is working on scheduling those visits.

