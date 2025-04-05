"It all really stood out": Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate shares affinity towards Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are trending upwards in their pursuit of four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The 6-1 wide receiver from Mater Dei High School, who is also the teammate of Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., was in Eugene for an unofficial visit on Thursday. It was his second unofficial visit to the program after receiving an offer from Dan Lanning on Oct. 6, 2023.

According to On3, the Ducks are the overwhelming favorites to land Dixon-Wyatt. The recruiting website has given the program an 80% chance of acquiring the receiver.

Dixon-Wyatt spoke about the program in an interview with On3 and shed light on his visit to Oregon.

"The trip to Oregon was good. From the moment I got there, the energy around the program was good. The coaches, the facilities, the way they take care of their players it all really stood out," the four-star prospect told On3.

"Just really good team-bonding I would say. I have a couple teammates there I talk to them a lot about that. They said they’re coming together well. Well-sound team."

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is ranked No.118 in the country and is the No. 17 wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also ranked No. 15 in the state of California.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt finished his high school career with 1,260 yards

The Oregon Ducks' top target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is one of the best wide receivers in the Class of 2026. He played for the Mater Dei High School and racked up 1,260 yards over the course of three years.

Dixon-Wyatt played just three games as a freshman and recorded 55 receiving yards, but failed to score a touchdown. He improved on that the following year, playing 13 games and accumulating 512 yards on 33 receptions and six touchdowns.

As a junior last year, the four-star recruit accumulated 693 yards and scored five touchdowns on 50 receptions while leading his team to an overall record of 13-0.

Dixon-Wyatt is currently sitting on offers from top programs such as USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia. The Ducks have the best odds of landing him, according to multiple recruiting websites.

Oregon is yet to add a wide receiver to their roster from the Class of 2026. The program is ranked No.8 in the country, as per 247Sports. Dan Lanning and company have landed commitments from eight athletes so far from the class.

