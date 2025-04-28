"It was the right fit": Elite EDGE delivers honest reaction after committing to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Three-star edge rusher Tariq Boney committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Saturday. He chose Sherrone Moore's program over fellow finalists Cincinnati, Tulane and West Virginia.

“Just the rich history,” Boney said, via On3. “Their ability to develop guys. Just the coaches. It was the right fit.”

Wolverines defensive line coach Lou Esposito led the way in Boney’s recruitment since offering him in January, and Boney made his choice just a few weeks after his initial visit to Ann Arbor for spring practice.

Speaking to The Michigan Insider, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound athlete shared that the visit helped him see his future potential at Michigan.

"I got the feeling and the vibe from Coach Esposito (and) from coach Moore," Boney said on Saturday. "They develop players there. They pointed some things out in my game where I can get myself better. I like being coached, so I feel like they can make me a better player and a better young man through my years."

With Boney’s pledge, the Wolverines now have five commitments for the 2026 cycle. His announcement came just hours after they landed four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. Starting the day ranked No. 42 nationally, Moore's program has climbed to No. 26 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Michigan envisions Tariq Boney as Josaiah Stewart

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito helped develop talents like Josaiah Stewart, who proved his game-changing ability throughout the 2024 season before being selected by the LA Rams at No. 90 on Friday.

Tariq Boney told The Michigan Insider that the Wolverines coaching staff envisions him in a similar role to Stewart.

“(Stewart is) the exact person,” Boney said on April 18. “They see me as what he did and since I’m the same frame, they can see me doing the same thing.”

Boney plays for St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C., the same school that produced former Wolverines safety Quinten Johnson. Boney is scheduled to make an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13, although according to On3, he may reschedule it for June 20 to attend Victor’s Weekend.

