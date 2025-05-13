“It’s already written, THE Best in America!": Four-star CB Jordan Thomas delivers bold message after choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame and Michigan

Four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Monday. The standout from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey picked the Buckeyes over more than 40 other Division I schools, including top programs like Notre Dame and Michigan.
“It’s already written, THE Best in America!" Thomas said, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect received his offer from Ryan Day’s coaching staff in April 2024. He visited Columbus twice within three weeks and ultimately decided that Ohio State was the “best overall fit” for him.
“They checked off all the boxes when it comes to developing a genuine relationship with me from day one," Thomas said. "They’ve been consistent with their development in all aspects of life including my faith, academically, as a man, my character and in football. I think there is no better school to develop me in those aspects of life.”
Thomas is the No. 176 prospect in the nation and the No. 18 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 52 tackles, an interception, nine pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Thomas' commitment continues the Buckeyes' recruiting momentum at Bergen Catholic, where Ohio State freshman wide receiver Quincy Porter also played.
Jordan Thomas praises Ohio State's defensive coaches
Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton played a key role in recruiting Jordan Thomas, with new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also heavily influencing his decision. Patricia’s vast NFL background, including three Super Bowl rings, helped Thomas envision his potential with the Buckeyes.
"The program is full of elite like-minded individuals where iron sharpens iron," Thomas said on Monday, via Bucknuts. "The defensive coaching staff has many years of NFL experience that has proven to develop and produce elite athletes, especially at the defensive back position. And overall, I love the plan that the coaches have for me."
Ohio State plans to use Thomas as a versatile defensive back, capable of playing both outside and in the slot. His commitment marks the Buckeyes’ 13th for the 2026 class and the second cornerback alongside Jakob Weatherspoon.
Ohio State now has 13 committed players, ranking No. 3 in the nation.