"It’s amazing how serious they are about winning": Four-star OT praises Kalen DeBoer's Alabama after recent offer

Four-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon has been committed to Miami since March 3. The standout from Tuscarawas Valley High School (Ohio) took a visit to Alabama on Tuesday, where he received an offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff for the Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class.

"This means a lot,” Congdon said on Friday, via Touchdown Alabama. “It’s Alabama football, one of the best programs in all of college football. It’s amazing how serious they are about winning and the culture of the program.”

The 6-foot-8, 285-pound prospect is well-suited for a zone-based power-running scheme. According to 247Sports' Hudson Standish, he has the potential to develop into a multi-year starter at right tackle or along the interior offensive line.

Congdon's background in wrestling also enhances his profile as a multi-sport athlete.

“I’m very physical and am very athletic for my size and frame compared to others,” Congdon said.

Congdon is the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 16 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the only offensive tackle commit in Miami's 2026 class, which features six committed players and ranks No. 12 in the nation.

Can Alabama flip Ben Congdon from Miami?

Ben Congdon had nearly 30 offers before committing to Miami. Penn State was the biggest competitor in the race alongside schools like Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Purdue, Florida State and Kentucky.

However, with this week's Alabama offer, his recruitment may take a dramatic shift. Despite his commitment to Miami, Congdon also revealed his plan to go back to Tuscaloosa for an official visit after visiting the Crimson Tide.

A committed player taking an official visit to another school proves he is still considering his decision and Alabama can use the opportunity to flip him from Miami. The Crimson Tide doesn't have any offensive tackle commit in the 2026 class and Congdon can fill the role.

Alabama has four committed players in its 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.

