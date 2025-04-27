"It’s the best of both worlds": Four-star CB delivers honest reaction after committing to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star cornerback Ayden Pouncey committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Friday. The Winter Park High School (Florida) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over big schools like LSU, Georgia and Michigan.
Pouncey visited South Bend last week, which may have convinced him to choose the Irish.
“I committed to Notre Dame because of the love from the coaches and people in the building, how they made me feel comfortable,” Pouncey told On3.
Top defensive backs nationwide are drawn to Notre Dame's defensive backs coach, Mike Mickens, who developed talents like Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts. Morrison was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, while Watts was picked in the third.
Mickens' proven success, along with Freeman's leadership, played a big role in Pouncey's decision.
“Coach Micken’s has been there for five years and doesn’t plan on leaving on and neither does coach Freeman," Pouncey said. "It’s the best of both worlds, they are gonna develop me on and off the field.”
Ayden Pouncey's brother, Jordan Pouncey, had once committed to Notre Dame under then-coach Brian Kelly in 2016. However, after a 4–8 season, Jordan flipped to Texas before eventually transferring to Florida.
What does Ayden Pouncey's commitment mean to Notre Dame?
Ayden Pouncey is the No. 12 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect is a fluid athlete known for his quick change-of-direction skills. He has the versatility to play either cornerback or safety at the college level, but he is expected to line up at corner for Notre Dame.
With Pouncey in the room, the Irish are up to 12 members in the 2026 class, and he is the fifth defensive player to commit to Marcus Freeman's program. Pouncey also became the second defensive back committed to this cycle by joining four-star cornerback Chaston Smith.