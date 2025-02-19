"It's a bit overwhelming, it's Ohio State": Four-star OT gets emotional with recruitment push from Ryan Day's program

Four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin has become a new target for Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class. The standout from Bauxite High School (Arizona) received an offer from Ryan Day’s program on Monday.

"It's a bit overwhelming, it's Ohio State," Goodwin said on Tuesday, via Rivals.

Buckeyes new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen extended the offer and Goodwin shared the news on X.

"Lets Go! After a great call with @TylerBowen and @OhioStateFB I have been offered by the National Champs!#GoBucks#OLine #OffensiveLine," Goodwin tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Goodwin is the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

At the Under Armour Next Dallas event on Sunday, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman posted elite athletic testing numbers, including a 1.96-second 10-yard split, a 5.58-second 40-yard dash, a 23.8-inch vertical jump, a 4.96-second shuttle and an 8’5.4” broad jump. His wingspan measures 83.5 inches.

Goodwin has the potential to be a key addition to Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class, which features five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Evan Goodwin raves about Ohio State OL coach Tyler Bowen

Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen stepped in to replace Justin Frye, who took the same role with the Arizona Cardinals. Bowen previously spent three seasons as Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator and also served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight ends coach in 2021.

Since joining the Buckeyes, Bowen has been actively recruiting prospects, including Evan Goodwin.

"Coach Bowen's really easy to talk to is what really stood out to me a lot," Goodwin said, via On3. "We kind of come from a similar background, both being farm kids."

Goodwin has yet to name a clear frontrunner in his recruitment but is looking for a program where he can "play for everyone." He told On3's Chad Simmons that he hopes to make his commitment before his senior season begins, and the Buckeyes are strongly in the race.

"I am definitely interested in Ohio State," Goodwin said on Tuesday, via 247Sports' Bill Kurelic.

Ole Miss is considered the early leader in Goodwin's recruitment, followed by Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

