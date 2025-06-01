"It's a clown show": Anonymous NIL collectives reveal official visit requests, call out scheduling

As the Class of 2025 recruits gear up to start their collegiate careers, On3 released a report from anonymous NIL collectives on Sunday. The report featured some of the demands that the prospects made from various Big Ten and SEC programs.

Ad

With the official visiting season commencing in college football, top recruits will be hosted by some prestigious programs, including the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks and others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among other demands, a source told On3 that the recruits are inclining towards signing for their programs in mid-summer, opening a possibility for them to change their decision.

“They need to do a mid-summer National Signing Day,” the source told On3, as reported on May 30. “Get a commitment and expedite the process. There is too much waiting and seeing. If I am going to spend $20,000 on a kid, what if he flips in October? It’s a clown show.”

Ad

Furthermore, along with cash payments, the recruits reportedly also demanded private travel, cars and more. An NIL collective cited an example without revealing their names.

“We’re involved with multiple quarterbacks,” an NIL collective told On3. “And I’m not a talent evaluator, but the one who I think is the least talented just sent over a demand list. It’s not even worth entertaining. It’s $1.5 million in Year One."

Ad

With the increasing costs of acquiring five-star recruits, the sources talked about an alternative: the transfer portal. A good example of this process is the Texas Longhorns, who acquired five players in the transfer portal, signed one and received hard commitment from one player from the Class of 2025.

“We will not be paying recruits crazy numbers until they start playing,” the source said. “We would personally rather go to the portal and get someone who has a season under their belt and pay them. Developing guys is gonna be hard to do if they want big money.”

Ad

NIL collective names Bryce Underwood and Justus Terry as the highest-paid players in their class

Michigan Wolverines signee Bryce Underwood and Texas Longhorns defensive line Justus Terry were named as the highest-paid players by two SEC and one ACC NIL collective:

"Bryce Underwood, obviously we all know that one. There’s another top-100 recruit I keep hearing crazy stories about. Five acres of land that’s under development deeded to him if he stays at the school all four years. Crazy stuff. He’s going to get a percentage of the revenue from it."

According to On3, Bryce Underwood has the highest NIL value with a $2.2 million valuation, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide signee Keelon Russell with a $1.7 million value, in high school football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More