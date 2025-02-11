"It's definitely very calm": BYU signee Xavion Staton opens up on his transfer to Utah Prep

It's been about a month since 7-foot-1 center Xavion Staton made a move to Utah Prep for the second half of his senior year, and so far, he loves the experience.

On its official Instagram page on Monday, Utah Prep shared a short interview clip of the BYU signee speaking about his experience at the school, discussing how he's been adjusting and faring alongside teammates, especially fellow BYU signee AJ Dybantsa.

"Gotta say a little bit of it is definitely just very calm, you know," Staton said. "When it comes to, you know, the basketball aspect and everything, it's just a calm place. I enjoy it. You know, it's not too high stress, but you're still getting great work in and developing yourself."

Staton talked about the transition from Las Vegas, where he previously played at Nevada's Sierra Vista.

"It's been good. It's been good," Staton said. "You know, I've been enjoying it. You know, I got to know the guys a lot. Got my future teammate AJ. We're just building that relationship. But with everybody, you know, it's been very welcoming. It's a great place, I mean. Yes, a lot different than Las Vegas for sure, but I'm enjoying it."

While Staton has been having an enjoyable time in Utah, the results on the court have not been as expected. His first game, which also happened to be newly hired Utah Prep coach Keith Smart's first game in charge, ended in a 74-60 loss to powerhouse Montverde. The team has recorded three more losses since then.

"For being a No. 1 player in the country, he's not very selfish": Utah Prep's Xavion Staton on Playing with AJ Dybantsa

Although Xavon Saton's first on-court partnership with No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa ended in a loss to Montverde, the BYU signee still had several positives to draw from the game.

Speaking after the game about playing with Dybantsa, Staton said:

"For being a No. 1 player in the country, he's not very selfish, so I appreciate that about him. He's very humble, and so being able to play alongside that makes the game a lot easier."

Staton and Dybantsa have played six games together, winning just two. They'll have more chances to team up when they join BYU next season, but for now, there's still work to do at Utah Prep. Utah Prep still has several grind sessions and the Chipotle Nationals to play for this season.

