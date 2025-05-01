“It's definitely still in the works": Four-star OT hints at growing recruitment momentum with Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Notre Dame's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail on Monday, and one of their first stops was to visit four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph visited La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania to check in on the 2026 recruit.

“He just wants to keep this going and talk about officials and see what we can do there and just keep the ball rolling, keep building that relationship,” McKeogh told Irish Sports Daily on Wednesday. “He's just a really fun guy. Nothing is forced when I'm with him. It's like he's just a naturally good guy to be around. I'm sure the guys really appreciate that."

The 6-foot-8, 285-pound prospect received his offer from Marcus Freeman's program in late March when he was still a three-star recruit. He has since earned a fourth star and is now ranked as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2026 class by On3 Industry Rankings.

McKeogh already has official visits scheduled with Penn State and Duke in June and said he is likely to add Notre Dame to his June visits as well.

“It's definitely still in the works,” McKeogh said. “We are definitely narrowing down the dates. I just want to see what the guys do, what they do outside of football. I want to see more of how he coaches and how he interacts with those guys and how they respond to him."

McKeogh plans to limit his official visits to three or four schools. Now, it is up to the Irish staff to capitalize on the momentum and lock in that official visit.

Grayson McKeogh considering other schools besides Notre Dame

As a Pennsylvania native, Grayson McKeogh is extremely high on Penn State. So far, both Penn State and Notre Dame have shown the most consistent interest in him. His teammate, four-star cornerback Joey O’Brien, is also deciding between the Nittany Lions and the Fighting Irish.

However, several other programs are still actively pursuing McKeogh. Ohio State extended him an offer this week after a conversation with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, which will make this competition fiercer.

Notre Dame is up to 12 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The cycle is already full of offensive talents, and McKeogh's potential addition will be another big plus point for the room.

