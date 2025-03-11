"It’s definitely the type of environment that I want to be a part of": Four-star LB high on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama after spring practice

Four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse made his first visit to Alabama last fall during the season opener game against WKU on Aug. 31. The Kell High School (Georgia) standout returned to Tuscaloosa to get a closer look at the program by attending a spring practice over the weekend.

"I honestly love how practice went,” Rouse said, via Touchdown Alabama. “It’s definitely the type of environment that I want to be a part of, and the competition level is second to none. That is something that stood out to me. The standard they have at Alabama is something that is extremely high value.”

Alabama extended an offer to Rouse in January, with inside linebackers coach Chuck Morrell leading his recruitment. Last Friday marked his second visit to the school, and it won’t be his last, as he is set to schedule an official visit soon.

Besides the recent offer and excitement surrounding back-to-back visits, Rouse also believes in Kalen DeBoer’s ability to keep Alabama competitive in the post-Nick Saban era.

“They have been one of the most dominant programs in the last couple years and with the new coaching change, I feel that they are on a good path,” Rouse told Touchdown Alabama in January.

Rouse is a consensus four-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 66 prospect in the nation, the No. 10 recruit in Georgia and the No. 4 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. In his junior season in 2024, he recorded 105 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five pass breakups while also contributing on offense with 25 receptions for 378 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rouse also plans to take an unofficial visit to Texas in April.

Brayden Rouse raves about Alabama's potential in his recruitment

Brayden Rouse's impressive junior season has made him a highly sought-after recruit. Besides Alabama, he has received multiple offers from schools like Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Arizona State, Florida Atlantic, Texas A&M, Texas and Florida State in January.

Rouse has yet to cut his list of top schools, but the Crimson Tide might get an edge in his recruitment.

"Alabama has moved their way up on my board," Rouse told 247Sports following his spring practice.

As of now, Tennessee is considered the leader in Rouse's recruitment, and On3 gives the Crimson Tide a 94.6% chance of securing his commitment. Alabama’s odds stand at just 1.6%, though that number could rise after an official visit.

If Rouse chooses Alabama, he would become the first linebacker commit in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 class, which currently ranks 12th in the nation with three commitments.

