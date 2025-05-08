"It's been my dream school since forever": Nation's No. 1 CB drops a major statement on his interest in Dan Lanning's Oregon

Oregon hasn't had much recent success in recruiting, but Dan Lanning and his staff are still actively pursuing top talent across the country. One of their top priorities in the 2027 class is five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, who is looking forward to visiting Eugene for the first time.
"It's been my dream school since forever," Williams told On3.
The standout from Junipero Serra High School (California) is a hot sophomore recruit in the nation and holds more than 30 offers. Back in January, he named his top four programs: Oregon, Georgia, USC and Alabama.
As a California native, Williams currently favors USC.
“It’s hometown favorite for me,” Williams told SI. “I’ve been rocking with them from day one. It’s right down the street. I can go there anytime and I feel at home there.”
Even after announcing his top four nearly three months ago, interest in Williams continues to grow. Some of his recent offers are from schools like Florida State, Auburn, Delaware State, Oklahoma and LSU.
What would Duvay Williams bring to Oregon?
Duvay Williams is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides playing cornerback, he also lines up as a wide receiver and can potentially play either position at the college level.
This week, Williams participated in the UA Next Camp held in Los Angeles. In April, he was selected to join this year’s Polynesian Bowl.
"This is a big honor," Williams told Bucknuts. "I was very excited when I got the invite, it was a proud moment for me and my family. I'm really looking forward to competing with the top talent in the country and soaking in the whole experience."
Williams is also a standout on the track, clocking a swift 10.92 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, compared him to former USC stars Robert Woods and Adoree' Jackson, both known for excelling on both sides of the ball.
With no current commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, Oregon will need to put in a strong effort to land Williams when he takes an unofficial visit to Eugene.