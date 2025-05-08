"It's been my dream school since forever": Nation's No. 1 CB drops a major statement on his interest in Dan Lanning's Oregon

Oregon hasn't had much recent success in recruiting, but Dan Lanning and his staff are still actively pursuing top talent across the country. One of their top priorities in the 2027 class is five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, who is looking forward to visiting Eugene for the first time.

Ad

"It's been my dream school since forever," Williams told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The standout from Junipero Serra High School (California) is a hot sophomore recruit in the nation and holds more than 30 offers. Back in January, he named his top four programs: Oregon, Georgia, USC and Alabama.

As a California native, Williams currently favors USC.

“It’s hometown favorite for me,” Williams told SI. “I’ve been rocking with them from day one. It’s right down the street. I can go there anytime and I feel at home there.”

Ad

Even after announcing his top four nearly three months ago, interest in Williams continues to grow. Some of his recent offers are from schools like Florida State, Auburn, Delaware State, Oklahoma and LSU.

What would Duvay Williams bring to Oregon?

Duvay Williams is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides playing cornerback, he also lines up as a wide receiver and can potentially play either position at the college level.

Ad

This week, Williams participated in the UA Next Camp held in Los Angeles. In April, he was selected to join this year’s Polynesian Bowl.

"This is a big honor," Williams told Bucknuts. "I was very excited when I got the invite, it was a proud moment for me and my family. I'm really looking forward to competing with the top talent in the country and soaking in the whole experience."

Ad

Williams is also a standout on the track, clocking a swift 10.92 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, compared him to former USC stars Robert Woods and Adoree' Jackson, both known for excelling on both sides of the ball.

With no current commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, Oregon will need to put in a strong effort to land Williams when he takes an unofficial visit to Eugene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More