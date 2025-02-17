"It's the environment and the coaching staff": Hugh Freeze's Auburn secure momentum with elite 2026 class WR prospect

Auburn was among the first programs to extend an offer to three-star wide receiver Jase Mathews in November. The Greene County High School (Mississippi) standout remains high on Hugh Freeze's program and has special praise for Tigers wide receiver coach Marcus Davis and running backs coach Derrick Nix.

"Auburn, it's the environment and the coaching staff," Mathews told 247Sports. "Coach Davis is an amazing guy. I love being around him and Coach Nix."

Mathews is the No. 15 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 87 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior during the 2024 season, he played 10 games, recording 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns, while totaling 1,529 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns overall.

This mighty performance earned Matthews a huge surge in recruitment. Following the Auburn offer, he received scholarships from Toledo, Miami, Vanderbilt, LSU, Texas A&M, Louisiana, Colorado, Tulane and Oregon State.

Several high school coaches also made stops to see Mathews in the last few days, including Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Jovan Haye, LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton Jr., Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard and Texas A&M's head coach Mike Elko.

Jase Mathews raves about the game-day visit to Auburn

Jase Mathews visited the Plains for Auburn's game against UL Monroe on Nov. 16, which the Tigers won 48-14.

"I had an amazing time," Matthews told 247Sports following the trip. "Watching Cam Coleman play, I could see myself playing like that. He was outstanding — that one-handed catch especially."

Mathews reaffirmed his interest in AU by returning to the Plains in January for the Tigers' junior day event. Auburn is also treating him like a priority, as Hugh Freeze, alongside wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and running backs coach Derrick Nix, visited him on Jan. 28.

This strong push gave the Tigers early momentum in Jase Mathews' recruitment, as On3 gives the program a 54.0% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Ole Miss at 38.0%. AU already has four-star wide receiver Devin Carter committed in the 2026 class and ranks No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.

