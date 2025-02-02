"It’s been good": Four-star safety reflects on junior day trip to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star safety Kaiden Hall has been a key target for Alabama's 2026 class. The Milton High School (Florida) standout is one of multiple blue-chip prospects to visit Tuscaloosa this weekend for the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day.

Linebacker coach Chuck Morrell has been recruiting Hall at Alabama, and the prospect has already built a good bond with the Crimson Tide coach.

"It’s been good,” Hall told Touchdown Alabama about his relationship with Morrell. “Mainly hearing from Coach Morrell right now. I hear from him a lot.”

The 6-3, 195-pound prospect holds over 20 offers to his name and has also received scholarships from schools like Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Louisville, Washington Boston College, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Hall recorded 32 tackles (21 solo and 11 assisted), and one interception as a junior in the 2024 season. He also contributed on offense with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns alongside 80 receiving yards and one offensive fumble.

Kaiden Hall is the No. 62 overall player in the country, No. 6 safety in the 2025 class and No. 8 prospect in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Kaiden Hall opens up about his summer visit to Alabama

Ahead of this weekend's trip to Alabama, Kaiden Hall had been in Tuscaloosa multiple times, including the summer visit when he connected with some Crimson Tide commits.

"The visit was great,” Hall said, via Touchdown Alabama. “I definitely got to see the relationships being built and the family atmosphere being developed by the staff with the current players and the committed recruits.”

Hall revealed his top 10 list last year, and Alabama made the cut with Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Clemson. As of now, the Gators are leading the race of his recruitment with a 34.7% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, followed by Alabama (24.4%) and Georgia (15.8%).

If Kaiden Hall commits to Alabama's 2026 class, he would join four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for another four-star safety in the cycle: Mississippi native Tylan Wilson.

