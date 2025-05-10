"It's great energy": Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson in praise of Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Auburn was quick to recognize five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, offering him a scholarship as early as May 5, 2022. Three years later, the Tigers remain heavily involved in his recruitment and are a contender for an official visit as Atkinson plans his schedule.

"The love they show me when I come up there, it's great energy every time," Atkinson told On3.

The nation's No. 1 LB in the class has been on the radar of college programs since eighth grade and has received offers from nearly every major school. He is also the No. 1 recruit in Georgia and the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Throughout his high school career, Atkinson has consistently earned All-American honors. Over three seasons, he has recorded 475 tackles, 31.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

With a playing resume like his, Hugh Freeze and his Auburn staff are expected to make a strong push. Their interest may intensify as current linebacker commit JaMichael Garrett has stirred speculation about flipping to another school following multiple visits.

If Garrett decides to back off his pledge in the upcoming days, Auburn might work to fill the gap with Tyler Atkinson. The Tigers also have four-star LB Shadarius Toodle committed in the 2026 class.

Ohio State remains a major contender in Tyler Atkinson's recruitment

Tyler Atkinson is preparing for a summer packed with official visits. Top programs like Auburn, Georgia and Alabama remain firmly in the mix, but Atkinson shared that Ohio State currently holds the lead, saying:

"They're they're they're top they're top school on the board. Just because they are. Just because they are okay. Relationships and everything."

Last month, On3's Steve Wiltfong also shed light on the discussion, saying:

"He’s really tight with the Buckeyes linebacker’s coach (James Laurinaitis). He would love to kind of replicate his college career that he had at Ohio State. And he thinks it’s a place that he could really flourish on the field and off the field."

Ohio State received its first linebacker commit in the class, four-star prospect CJ Sanna, in April. The class ranks No. 3 in the nation with 12 committed players.

