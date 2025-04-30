"It's not just fake": Bryce Underwood's HS security guard gets real about the relationship between him and the $2.9M NIL-valued Michigan QB

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has shown his commitment to giving back to the community in a heartwarming gesture toward his high school security guard. Underwood gifted a car to Mych Darty, a security guard at Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan.

Darty described his bond with Underwood in an interview with On3 on Tuesday. He said (1:15):

“We've built a bond that is outside of sports. It's outside of school. He knows I care about him. I know he cares about me. Because, like he said, one of his memories is with my daughter. And what high school kid really cares about an adult’s children? That's a real bond. It's not just fake. It's real.”

Bryce Underwood, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $2.9 million, also commented on how he and fellow athletes at Belleville bonded with Darty. He said:

“The difference he made for the athletes here. You know, whenever we needed somebody to lean on, he was there. Whenever we needed to get out of class for a mental break, anything like that, he was there.”

He explained further what strengthened the bond with the guard to the point of returning, as others have done, to appreciate him. He said:

“The genuineness out of Mike, you know. He really cares, and you could tell. He shows that to anybody and everybody, no matter what they did, no matter who they are.”

Bryce Underwood's NIL value and impact on Michigan recruitment

While Bryce Underwood is yet to make his official college football debut, he's making an impact off the field thanks to his NIL earnings. Underwood's NIL valuation of $2.9 million by On3 makes him the No. 10 NIL earner in college football. A good NIL prospect was one of the speculated reasons for his flip from LSU to Michigan during his recruitment process.

The No. 1 recruit in his class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, Underwood was committed to the Tigers until late in his recruitment process. The Wolverines, however, brought the weight of their most successful alum, Tom Brady, who held a call with Underwood.

The 6-foot-4 signal caller showed Michigan fans glimpses of what they might expect this fall two weekends ago at the team's spring game. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was impressed with what he saw. He told the press:

“He did well. Made some really good throws and had some things we need to clean up and get better at.”

Michigan will open its 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

