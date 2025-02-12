"It’s just like being at home": Four-star EDGE commit reaffirms his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama snagged a commitment from four-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror in July. The Vigor High School (Alabama) standout earned an invitation to the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game earlier this week after a phenomenal showing at Under Armour Atlanta and reaffirmed his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's program during the event.

"All the coaches and the family at Alabama,” Garror told Touchdown Alabama when asked about his commitment. “It’s a great place to be. It’s just like being at home, so that’s what I want, the home feeling. That’s the reason.”

Garror is rated as a four-star prospect across the industry and is the highest-ranked member of Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2027 class and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Garror had 104 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, and 21.5 sacks during his sophomore season in 2024. Vigor finished 12-2 and advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals, earning him Alabama's Class 5A Lineman of the Year award.

Besides JaBarrius Garror, the Crimson Tide has Alexander Ward in their 2027 class.

Jabarrius Garror keeps trust in Kalen DeBoer's potential at Alabama

Just days ago, the Philadelphia Eagles secured the 2025 Super Bowl victory, with several players on the roster having been coached by Nick Saban at Alabama.

Saban’s tenure with the Crimson Tide set an almost unparalleled standard, which is why Kalen DeBoer's 9-4 record in his first season as the Crimson Tide's head coach left some fans underwhelmed.

However, being an in-state prospect, Jabarrius Garror remains confident in DeBoer’s ability to uphold the program’s elite standard.

“I feel like he stepped up as a coach,” Garror said, via Touchdown Alabama. “They are getting back to the old Alabama because I saw the changes they have been making. I feel like he is going to fit into Nick Saban’s spot really well.”

Besides the on-field record, Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class suffered multiple decommitments, and the 2027 class also took a hit when four-star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis withdrew his pledge last month. Now, DeBoer's challenge will be to keep blue-chip prospects like Jabarrius Garror locked in.

