"It's just the start": USC enrolee Jahkeem Stewart shares a heartfelt message for his mother as he gets a grand gift for her with NIL earnings

USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart recently made a heartfelt gesture by purchasing a brand-new Jeep for his mother using his NIL earnings. The top 50 recruit in the 2025 class took to social media to share the emotional moment, expressing his deep gratitude and love for her.

"I truly appreciate you. I hope this little gift just shows how much I appreciate you, how much I love you," Stewart said in his message. "It's not the end. It's just the start. And we just want to keep praying that God keeps blessing me and blessing the family with everything. And God bless the kid. You know, that built who I am today. I'm going to activate you a lot more, but it's just me being me. You understand. You know how I get. Thank you so much. I love you."

A highly regarded recruit, Stewart is ranked No. 33 overall in the 2025 class according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Standing at 6-foot-5 ½ and weighing 270 pounds, he was previously the No. 1 player in the 2026 class before reclassifying to 2025. The Louisiana native chose USC and head coach Lincoln Riley over LSU, Oregon and Ohio State.

During his sophomore season, Stewart dominated the field with 85 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks. USC defensive line coach, Eric Henderson, a New Orleans native and former Los Angeles Rams assistant, played a crucial role in his recruitment.

A four-star prospect, Jahkeem Stewart is ranked the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country by On3's Industry Ranking. His journey to USC marks the next step in a promising career—one that he hopes will bring even greater opportunities for both himself and his family.

Jahkeem Stewart’s USC decision and his impact

Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is set to make an impact at USC after choosing the Trojans over LSU, Oregon and Ohio State. His official visit to Los Angeles in November showcased the unique opportunities available to USC athletes.

The Louisiana native’s NIL earnings reportedly range between $2 to $3 million through collectives, a major factor in his decision to join USC. However, Stewart emphasized that his choice wasn’t just about money—it was about opportunity.

“It was a lot of things out there,” Stewart told On3. “It’s opportunity. Coach Riley, he told me the word transcendent. Be a trendsetter and come over there and turn the program around. They have positive things with the program. The new defense is now ranked No. 32. Last year it was No. 131. That’s a big jump in improvement. There’s a lot of off-the-field activities I can take advantage off. Coach Henny, it’s a feeling you can’t explain and trusting God with your decision.”

Beyond football, Stewart considered long-term career prospects.

“When the ball stops bouncing what are you left with, what are going to be your resources and network you’re able to tap into and move on and progress in a career in life," Stewart told On3.

Since enrolling early at USC, Jahkeem Stewart has secured an NIL deal with House of Victory, pushing his financial package beyond $1 million.

