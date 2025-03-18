  • home icon
  "It's Kobe movement without the ball": Hoops fans in awe of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas as he concludes his high school career 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 18, 2025 10:50 GMT
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as Alijah Arenas, the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and an USC commit, played the last game of his high school career. The outing ended in a 66-53 defeat by the Jesuit Marauders in the championship game of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

Arenas' 22 points in his final game helped him go past 3,000 points in his high school career. The Instagram page of Sports Center NEXT posted some highlights of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard showing him put on an offensive show:

"USC commit Alijah Arenas made history tonight in the CIF State Division II Championship game 🔥," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans were amazed by Arenas' performance in his final game and reacted with NBA comparisons:

Hoops fans in awe of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas as he concludes his high school career
"He’s a dawg!! What a joy to watch. It’s Kobe movement without the ball and Gil with the rock in his hands," a fan wrote, comparing Arenas with the five-time NBA Champ, Kobe Bryant.
A fan commented:

"The game is so easy for him. If he stayed to play his senior yr. It would have been insane."
"When he makes shots like that, you gotta feed him the ball 🏀 that’s a real score right there🔥" commented a fan.

Another fan made a comparison with the great Kobe Bryant:

"He turned his son in to Kobe @no.chill.gil"
More fans joined the conversation:

Hoops fans in awe of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas as he concludes his high school career
"I was in the area for the game. He’s so smooth, but strong, quick release, nice handling, and he’s in shape #greatnessUploading great job @no.chill.gil real LA 🥷 🫡 #Blessings #BlkFather," a fan said.
A fan congratulated Arenas:

"Congrats on having another great game and best of luck at USC next season!"
"I’m calling it now, one college year and he’ll go pro." commented a fan.

Alijah Arenas explains his decision to choose USC

Alijah Arenas had offers from plenty of top programs, including Arizona, UCLA, Kentucky and Alabama, among others. However, he chose to commit to the Trojans on Jan. 30.

He also appeared in a video uploaded by father's YouTube channel, Gil's Arena, and talked about his decision:

"For me, it felt like the best fit. ... Going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special. And then talked to the coach ... and like, seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me. So, I think I could I could really go and go play for USC." (Timestamp: 5:14)

Arenas will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at Eric Musselman's team next season.

